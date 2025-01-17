Outgoing US Navy Secretary names a host of vessels among his last actions in the role

In the weeks before he hands over the role, US Secretary of the Navvy Carlos Del Toro went on a vessel-naming spree.

Following the naming of the new Flight III Arleigh Burke destroyer the USS Robert Kerrey, Del Toro gave a name to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock LPD 33.

It will be known as the USS Travis Manion, in honour of Silver Star recipient, 1st Lieutenant Travis Manion and his service.

He followed that by naming the Columbia-class submarine SSBN-828, which will be known on commissioning as the USS Groton, after the port town in Connecticut.

“Our ballistic-missile submarines form a critical pillar of the nation’s nuclear triad, playing an indispensable role in deterring conflict while upholding strategic stability,” said Del Toro. “Building on this strategic foundation, it is with great pride that I now turn to the next chapter in our Navy's capabilities.”

Three Virginia-class submarines were the next chapter in Del Toro’s book of names.

The SSN 814, SSN 815 and SSN 816 submarines will now be known respectively as the USS Potomac, the USS Norfolk and the USS Brooklyn.

Del Toro already had a long history of naming vessel in the Virginia class. During his time as Secretary, he has named the USS Long Island, the USS San Francisco, the USS Miami, the USS Baltimore and the USS Atlanta (SSN 813).

Nevertheless, adding three more Virginia-class submarines in the space of one day added significantly to his tally.

Finally, he named two of the US Navy’s latest aircraft carriers after the 42nd and 43rd Presidents of the US. CVN 82 will now be named the USS William J. Clinton and CVN 83, the USS George W. Bush.

If confirmed, John Phelan will become the new Secretary of the Navy in the incoming Trump administration. Phelan will be the first person to take the role in 15 years who has never served in the US Armed Forces.

