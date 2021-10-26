Austal launches first-of-class patrol boat for Australia

Senators criticise USN budget manoeuvring
The US Senate Appropriations Committee has criticised the USN, saying the service submits budgets to Congress that underfund critical programmes with the expectation that lawmakers would restore the funds.
Austal Australia launched the first of six Evolved Cape-class patrol boats at the shipbuilder’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia on 22 September.
The first-of-class vessel bearing the hull number ‘314’ is expected to be commissioned into the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) early in 2022. However, this is later than the September 2021 schedule initially mentioned by the navy.
Austal has commenced construction of the five other boats already, and they are in varying states of construction. All are supposed to be delivered by mid-2023.
RAdm Wendy Malcolm, Head Maritime Systems at the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, said, ‘The …
To resupply naval bases in its southwest archipelago, Japan is building two coastal tankers.
The contract in the UK for the provision of strategic sealift capability expires at the end of 2024.
The RN’s oldest frigate has trialled some of the service’s latest technologies at sea.
A dozen speedboats are being built for the French Navy by Ufast to avoid a USS Cole-style attack.
Earlier this month, two RN OPVs, HMS Tamar and Spey, arrived in San Diego, and the ships have already begun engagement activities.