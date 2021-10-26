To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Austal launches first-of-class patrol boat for Australia

26th October 2021 - 01:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Austal Australia launched the first Evolved Cape-class patrol boat for the RAN on 22 September. (Austal)

Amidst delays in Australia's Arafura-class OPVs, the interim capability of the Evolved Cape class becomes even more paramount.

Austal Australia launched the first of six Evolved Cape-class patrol boats at the shipbuilder’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia on 22 September.

The first-of-class vessel bearing the hull number ‘314’ is expected to be commissioned into the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) early in 2022. However, this is later than the September 2021 schedule initially mentioned by the navy.

Austal has commenced construction of the five other boats already, and they are in varying states of construction. All are supposed to be delivered by mid-2023.

RAdm Wendy Malcolm, Head Maritime Systems at the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, said, ‘The …

