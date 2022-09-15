To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab to extend Södermanland lifespan to mid-2030s

15th September 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Saab is extending the operational life of HSwMS Södermanland and providing new batteries for Swedish Navy submarines. (Photo: Saab)

Saab has received new orders from FMV for submarine upgrades.

Swedish defence procurement agency FMV has ordered Saab to conduct life-extension work on the submarine HSwMS Södermanland as part of a SEK470 million ($43.93 million) upgrade package.

Saab will also swap in new batteries for the Swedish Navy submarine fleet, and the company will begin an R&D project for new battery technology.

Södermanland will receive around 50 modifications, Saab announced on 14 September, adding that the work will extend the boat’s operational lifespan by six years.

Shephard Defence Insight previously gave 2030 as the date when the two Södermanland-class submarines will retire.

The Södermanland class will be replaced by a pair of Blekinge-class (A26) submarines that are under construction.

