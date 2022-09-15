Saab to extend Södermanland lifespan to mid-2030s
Swedish defence procurement agency FMV has ordered Saab to conduct life-extension work on the submarine HSwMS Södermanland as part of a SEK470 million ($43.93 million) upgrade package.
Saab will also swap in new batteries for the Swedish Navy submarine fleet, and the company will begin an R&D project for new battery technology.
Södermanland will receive around 50 modifications, Saab announced on 14 September, adding that the work will extend the boat’s operational lifespan by six years.
Shephard Defence Insight previously gave 2030 as the date when the two Södermanland-class submarines will retire.
The Södermanland class will be replaced by a pair of Blekinge-class (A26) submarines that are under construction.
