Russia Cancels Project 20386 Stealth Corvette Programme

Moscow has reportedly cancelled its Project 20386 stealth corvette programme, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The news agency reported that a defence industry source said no more ships of the class would be laid down, and that the lead ship would be the only vessel of the type.

The lead ship, the source added, would not enter service in its current form but rather eventually enter service in a ‘modified form’.

Related Articles

Supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine won't win the war, but adds new causes of concern for Russia

British Army exploring tech lessons from Ukraine

US pushes Japan to provide 155mm ammo for Ukraine

The Merkuriy-class (Project 20386) multipurpose corvettes were developed by the Almaz Design Bureau as a follow-on variant to the Steregushchiy-class (Project 20380).

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Project 20386, while a follow-on to the Steregushchiy-class, features a fundamentally new superstructure made from polymeric composite materials.

The corvette's armament would have consisted of two four-cell 3S-24 inclined launchers with the Kh-35 Uran (SS-N-25 Switchblade) ASMs or containerised launchers for the Kalibr missiles.