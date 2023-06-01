Supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine won't win the war, but adds new causes of concern for Russia
The war in Ukraine continues its relentlessly grim march, and what had previously been considered several ‘red lines’ have been breached with little consequence.
Ukraine has received a large complement of precision artillery, new air defence systems, main battle tanks and thousands of shells.
However, when this author first broached the topic in Shephard's Decisive Edge - Air Warfare newsletter in March, one item that seemed a long way from certain was new fighter aircraft.
It was suggested that the F-16 represented the most likely candidate for transfer, but this had encountered US concern as to the potential diplomatic effect that such an
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
First C-40A transport aircraft arrive for US Marine Corps
The second US Marine Corps C-40A aircraft is scheduled for delivery in early autumn 2023.
-
Over 3,000 Russian drones destroyed to date, claims Ukrainian MoD
The list of Moscow’s damaged and captured equipment released by Kyiv on 30 May includes operational and tactical UAVs.
-
Why the Philippines is still awaiting long-range patrol aircraft after a decade
It is believed that the Philippine Air Force has selected an Israeli solution for its maritime patrol aircraft programme.
-
Malaysia signs contracts for light combat aircraft and MALE UAVs
Malaysia announced several important aircraft contracts at LIMA 2023, including UAVs and light combat aircraft.