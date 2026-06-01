AUKUS plan B? Japan’s submarines stopgap gains traction
Australia’s ambitions for a nuclear-powered submarine fleet under AUKUS rest on three interlocking assumptions: that the Collins-class Life of Type Extension (LOTE) will keep its ageing boats in service; that US shipyards will double their production rate to make Virginia-class boats available in the early 2030s; and that Australia and the UK will design and build an entirely new class of nuclear-powered submarine before the decade is out.
On 19 May 2026, the Albanese government announced the launch of the Collins LOTE programme. Equipment is to be repaired or replaced only where judged critical. The programme will commence with
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Frigates and submarines anchor Brazilian naval modernisation worth US$5.52 billion
Shipbuilding programmes established over the past decade are setting Brazil's course towards having one of the most modern navies in the region.
-
Subsea surveillance: why connecting military and civilian assets could be crucial
As costs rise and threats multiply, maritime awareness is shifting from platforms to networks, and civilian infrastructure plays a central role.
-
Shoreline vulnerability drives Gulf interest in USV networks
Ukraine’s combat-proven Magura uncrewed surface vessel is attracting Gulf state interest as the Iran war exposes gaps in layered maritime air defence, raising questions about whether low-cost attritable systems can gain a foothold in a procurement culture historically drawn to high-end Western platforms.