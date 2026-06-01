AUKUS plan B? Japan’s submarines stopgap gains traction

Australia’s ambitions for a nuclear-powered submarine fleet under AUKUS rest on three interlocking assumptions: that the Collins-class Life of Type Extension (LOTE) will keep its ageing boats in service; that US shipyards will double their production rate to make Virginia-class boats available in the early 2030s; and that Australia and the UK will design and build an entirely new class of nuclear-powered submarine before the decade is out.

On 19 May 2026, the Albanese government announced the launch of the Collins LOTE programme. Equipment is to be repaired or replaced only where judged critical. The programme will commence with