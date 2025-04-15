NAVSEA invests more in support of mine countermeasure USVs

The US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has awarded Textron Systems a US$1 million, three-year contract for software support activity (SSA) and payload integration in support of its mine countermeasure (MCM) uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

The contract commits Textron to supporting software development updates for MCM USVs until 2028. The company will also deliver payload integration, testing and demonstrations on potential future MCM mission packages as required over the course of the contract.

Those packages could include the Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep (MAGNUSS) and standard neutralisation payloads. Packages could also include non-MCM elements like surface warfare, anti-submarine