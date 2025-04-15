NAVSEA invests more in support of mine countermeasure USVs
The US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has awarded Textron Systems a US$1 million, three-year contract for software support activity (SSA) and payload integration in support of its mine countermeasure (MCM) uncrewed surface vessels (USV).
The contract commits Textron to supporting software development updates for MCM USVs until 2028. The company will also deliver payload integration, testing and demonstrations on potential future MCM mission packages as required over the course of the contract.
Those packages could include the Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep (MAGNUSS) and standard neutralisation payloads. Packages could also include non-MCM elements like surface warfare, anti-submarine
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Naval modernisation accelerates amid geopolitical tension and tech evolution
The global naval market is undergoing a notable transformation, with growth driven by both escalating geopolitical tensions and the emergence of innovative technologies. Across NATO, but particularly in Europe, navies are accelerating modernisation efforts, spurred by renewed threats and persistent capability gaps.
-
Ireland steps up European defence co-operation in the face of Russian activity
Ireland is militarily neutral but has joined a European Union (EU) rapid reaction force and a European information sharing group.
-
Aselsan completes Barbaros frigate mid-life upgrade project
The upgrade has replaced a significant number of systems and elements with indigenous Turkish technology.