Royal Navy to extend RFA Argus service life beyond 2030, retaining medical capabilities

The UK MoD has confirmed it plans to extend the service of life its primary casualty receiving ship RFA Argus beyond 2030.

The MoD confirmed the decision in a letter from Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin to the UK Parliament’s Defence Committee, dated 13 June and made public on 29 June.

RFA Argus, with its onboard Role Three medical capability, was scheduled for retirement in 2024. Plans were being explored to extend it until 2026.

Original planning would have left the UK RN with a limited medical capacity, which would have been addressed by the end of the decade