Royal Navy to get upgraded torpedo launchers and countermeasures
The UK RN will benefit from upgrades to its torpedo launchers and countermeasure systems under a contract awarded to SEA last month.
Speaking to Shephard, SEA's maritime solutions division director Paul McCarthy said the contract would give the RN the benefits of advancements to the systems developed for export customers.
Valued at £34 million ($40.37 million), the award is the single largest won by the company to date.
The deal covers a swathe of RN vessels, including the Duke-class Type 23 frigates, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, Albion-class LPDs and Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels.
SEA
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
The three boats in the running to be the Netherlands' next submarine
Three European shipyards remain in contention to build four new submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy.
-
Secretive China enhances its SSBN fleet and weaponry
There is growing evidence that production of new nuclear-powered submarines is proceeding in China, as well as a startling declaration that new submarine-launched nuclear-tipped missiles are already in service.
-
HII authenticates keel for Virginia-class submarine
The keel authentication marks a key milestone in producing the future hunter-killer submarine.
-
Naval Iron Dome completes advanced interception tests
The announcement of further C-Dome tests comes as a commercial ship was struck by an Iranian-made UAV near Oman.