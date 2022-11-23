Royal Navy to get upgraded torpedo launchers and countermeasures

The UK RN will benefit from upgrades to its torpedo launchers and countermeasure systems under a contract awarded to SEA last month.

Speaking to Shephard, SEA's maritime solutions division director Paul McCarthy said the contract would give the RN the benefits of advancements to the systems developed for export customers.

Valued at £34 million ($40.37 million), the award is the single largest won by the company to date.

The deal covers a swathe of RN vessels, including the Duke-class Type 23 frigates, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, Albion-class LPDs and Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels.

SEA