To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Royal Navy to get upgraded torpedo launchers and countermeasures

23rd November 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Under the new contract, Duke-class Type 23 frigates, like HMS Somerset pictured, will benefit from torpedo launchers and countermeasure upgrades. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Six of the Royal Navy’s anti-submarine warfare frigates will receive torpedo launcher upgrades.

The UK RN will benefit from upgrades to its torpedo launchers and countermeasure systems under a contract awarded to SEA last month.

Speaking to Shephard, SEA's maritime solutions division director Paul McCarthy said the contract would give the RN the benefits of advancements to the systems developed for export customers.

Valued at £34 million ($40.37 million), the award is the single largest won by the company to date.

The deal covers a swathe of RN vessels, including the Duke-class Type 23 frigates, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, Albion-class LPDs and Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels.

SEA

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us