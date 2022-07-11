Royal Navy negotiating Naval Strike Missile purchase
Speaking at a hearing of the Parliament Defence Committee on 5 July, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace revealed that the UK RN had selected an interim weapon to replace the gap between the retirement of its Harpoon missiles and the introduction of the Future Cruise Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ ASW) towards the end of the decade.
Shephard understands that the RN has selected the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and is conducting negotiations for its purchase with Kongsberg and Raytheon.
The duo partnered to offer the missile, which has been sold to the USMC and USN, for a previously scrapped RN effort
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Questions raised over Australia’s Guardian ship
Technical faults have been reported in patrol boats being donated by Australia to its Pacific neighbours.
-
Third Egyptian Gowind-class corvette completes first sea trials
The third Egyptian Gowind-class corvette completed initial sea trials on 5 July
-
Saab lays keel for first A26 submarine
Saab Kockums in Sweden has laid the keel for the country’s first Blekinge-class A26 submarine at its shipyard in Karlskrona.