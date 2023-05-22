Royal Navy experiments ship Patrick Blackett gets into its stride

Moored in London, the UK RN's XV Patrick Blackett – owned by its internal technology and lethality accelerator NavyX – is a Swiss Army knife for the navy in its efforts to test, trial and develop new technologies for the current and future fleet.

Speaking to Shephard from the bridge, CO Cdr Michael Hutchinson said the vessel recognised that the navy had struggled with having a dedicated platform for experimentation.

Before procuring the ship from Damen and fitting it out for trials and experimentation, the RN had trialled new capabilities onboard operational warships, which with pressing schedules, made finding time