Rohde & Schwarz supports Gulf navy corvettes

UK still weighing up future surface to surface missile options
The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.
Rohde & Schwarz Emirates have received a contract to provide external and internal communication systems for new corvettes of an unspecified Gulf navy.
They will provide the ships with NAVICS, the high-quality and reliable naval integrated communications system, as well as the external LoS (VHF/UHF) and BLoS (HF) communication solutions it has already provided.
NAVICS is an IP based naval turnkey solution for all classes of ships and its technology is moving away from outdated TDM-based approaches toward IP-based networks.
It provides external and onboard communications and ensures a multilevel security architecture that allows secure, trusted and tamper-proof communications.
All Rohde & Schwarz equipment is in line with the relevant MIL-STDs for naval applications and mission-proven by more than 40 navies.
Although the recipient navy was not specified, Qatar is currently procuring four Al Zubarah-class corvettes, previously known as the Doha class, from the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.
The contract for the four vessels was signed in 2016 and the first was delivered last month, in October 2021.
South Korea's navy is modernising with new vessels at a high tempo, but it is facing manpower shortfalls.
A South Korean firm has emerged triumphant in a two-horse race to develop a new close-in weapon system for the South Korean navy.
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.
Completion of builder’s trials for new LPD paves the way for acceptance trials by the end of 2021.
