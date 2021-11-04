Rohde & Schwarz supports Gulf navy corvettes

Rohde & Schwarz Emirates to deliver external and internal communications for new corvettes of a Gulf navy. (Image: Rohde & Schwarz)

An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.

Rohde & Schwarz Emirates have received a contract to provide external and internal communication systems for new corvettes of an unspecified Gulf navy.

They will provide the ships with NAVICS, the high-quality and reliable naval integrated communications system, as well as the external LoS (VHF/UHF) and BLoS (HF) communication solutions it has already provided.

NAVICS is an IP based naval turnkey solution for all classes of ships and its technology is moving away from outdated TDM-based approaches toward IP-based networks.

It provides external and onboard communications and ensures a multilevel security architecture that allows secure, trusted and tamper-proof communications.

All Rohde & Schwarz equipment is in line with the relevant MIL-STDs for naval applications and mission-proven by more than 40 navies.

Although the recipient navy was not specified, Qatar is currently procuring four Al Zubarah-class corvettes, previously known as the Doha class, from the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The contract for the four vessels was signed in 2016 and the first was delivered last month, in October 2021.