NAVICS® – Turning vessels into networks (Sponsored)

NAVICS® – Turning vessels into networks

NAVICS®, the IP based naval integrated communications system from Rohde & Schwarz is a secure network that controls all shipboard communications.

NAVICS® is an IP based naval integrated communications system (ICS), a turnkey solution for all classes of ships. NAVICS is moving away from outdated TDM-based approaches toward IP-based networks. It features minimal latency, maximum throughput and extremely strong jamming resistance. It is a single system for all security domains, using state-of-the-art VoIP and Ethernet standards.

Innovative technology and redundancy concepts

A multilevel security architecture with tamper-proof hardware components enables secure and trusted communications between multiple domains with various security classifications.

NAVICS® allows operators to share voice and data while maintaining strict security standards across all domains. The system features minimal latency, maximum throughput and extremely strong cybersecurity resilience. External communications use communications security (COMSEC) and transmission security (TRANSEC) to ensure resistance to jamming and interception.

NAVICS® is built on a proven record of rigorous research, engineering and development expertise. It ensures a network with excellent performance and no single point of failure (SPOF), including emergency modes to save lives. The ICS offers built-in redundancy to guard against failure, outage or disaster. This holistic approach hardens all safety-critical parts of the system against errors while effectively eliminating the vulnerability caused by SPOFs. Critical software is run on two servers, with one on permanent stand-by. NAVICS® also features high-performance throughput and resilience. By minimizing network latency, performance is improved. Media gateways enable legacy devices to be connected to the IP based NAVICS® infrastructure in real time without any data loss.

Connected anytime and anywhere

NAVICS® WCS (smartphone-like ATEX handhelds for wireless communications on board a ship, ruggedized for potentially explosive atmospheres) revolutionizes onboard communications by enabling freedom of movement throughout an entire ship. It is an intuitive wireless communications system for uninterrupted, high-quality communications on the move.

They are truly mobile voice terminals and do not require any additional training. They even support the initiation and monitoring of internal calls, announcements and alarms. These NAVICS® handhelds allow users to move freely on board and are not be bound to a single location.

NAVICS® WCS features an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), allowing the operator to easily and securely access all voice and data communications. It connects users to the secure IP network, allowing them to enjoy the same internal communications functions of stationary voice terminals, e.g. the initiation of announcements and alarms, without being bound to a physical location. The system can also be extended with further apps for messaging, logistics support and personnel location.

Service over lifetime

Maintaining complex technologies, especially at sea, requires dedicated staff and is time-consuming and resource-intensive. Technical experts of Rohde & Schwarz provide professional maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services

The security maintenance services of Rohde & Schwarz allow cyber resilience to be maintained for the entire lifecycle of a system, keeping it up to date in terms of patches, signatures and operating systems – all from one source. These services range from analysis of operational requirements to system design, production and commissioning, as well as lifetime service support. The company's technical and technological expertise and the high in-house production depth, enables to minimize obsolescence risks.

A global service network with local contacts ensures short response times. The service portfolio includes standardized products, such as calibration and repair services, and individual service concepts tailored to customer requirements. A free 24/7 hotline provides support for all of the company's products.

Trustful partnerships

Rohde & Schwarz has equipped more than 300 ship platforms with state-of-the-art communications technology and ensures that it delivers a mission-proven and future-ready investment for its naval customers on time and on budget. The company has provided more than 40 navies with modern communications technology, ensuring stable and secure connectivity. Rohde & Schwarz is providing communications solutions for the German Navy, the Royal Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), , Brazilian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Danish Navy, French Navy, Royal Netherlands Navy and the Spanish Navy. Prominent examples include the Royal Navy's Type 26 global combat ships, RAN's Cape class patrol boats, the Brazilian Navy's Tamandaré class frigates and the Spanish Navy's new F-110 Bonifaz class multi-mission frigates.

As a company that customers have relied on and trusted for decades, Rohde & Schwarz adheres to the highest standards and has demonstrated time and again its ability to provide local support and to act globally.