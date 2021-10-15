RN fires Switchblade 300 from autonomous MADFOX

Lockheed Martin secures $12 million Japanese Aegis contract
Lockheed Martin has received an FMS contract modification to expand Aegis in-scope work.
The RN has launched an AeroVironment Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile System from its autonomous MADFOX boat during the REPMUS 2021 NATO exercise in Portugal.
The missile firing occurred during a two-week exercise in September 2021 to test the integration of NATO systems and explore existing and new military roles for autonomy.
A Puma drone launched from USNS Carson City relayed target information to a land-based control centre for the firing. MADFOX then received the target information and fired the missile.
Experts from the RN NavyX autonomous systems research division deployed to Portugal for the exercise.
NavyX Experimentation Team Leader Cdr Antony Crabb said: …
Another Guardian-class patrol boat has entered service in the South Pacific.
A JV between BAE Systems and KBR is providing hard facilities management at HMNB Portsmouth and alongside support to the RN.
The service life of three upgraded La Fayette frigates will overlap slightly with new-generation FDI vessels.
The future JS Hakugei is Japan’s fourth lithium-ion battery-equipped submarine, following Taigei and the final two boats of the Soryu-class.
Australia is looking at decades before receiving its first nuclear-powered submarines. But surely there are faster options available?