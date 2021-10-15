RN fires Switchblade 300 from autonomous MADFOX

The RN has launched an AeroVironment Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile System from its autonomous MADFOX boat during the REPMUS 2021 NATO exercise in Portugal.

The missile firing occurred during a two-week exercise in September 2021 to test the integration of NATO systems and explore existing and new military roles for autonomy.

A Puma drone launched from USNS Carson City relayed target information to a land-based control centre for the firing. MADFOX then received the target information and fired the missile.

Experts from the RN NavyX autonomous systems research division deployed to Portugal for the exercise.

NavyX Experimentation Team Leader Cdr Antony Crabb said: …