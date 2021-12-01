To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Group rolls out latest Barracuda-class sub

1st December 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Barracuda-class submarine Duguay-Trouin is rolled out. (Photo: Naval Group)

Naval Group aims to produce a new submarine for the French Navy every two years, with the company on track to deliver the first four boats by 2026.

France’s Naval Group has rolled out the second Barracuda-class submarine, Duguay-Trouin, at Cherbourg in Normandy.

The roll-out of the SSN from the Laubeuf shipyard to the Cachin launching facility marks a milestone for the boat as it enters the final phase of completion and testing.

Following feedback from work on the first-in-class Suffren, Naval Group has adapted the Cachin site with the agreement of the owners – the French defence procurement agency DGA.

A spokesperson for Naval Group told Shephard the company was now in the second half of the programme given the rolling out of Duguay-Trouin and …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

