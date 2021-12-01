Naval Group rolls out latest Barracuda-class sub

France’s Naval Group has rolled out the second Barracuda-class submarine, Duguay-Trouin, at Cherbourg in Normandy.

The roll-out of the SSN from the Laubeuf shipyard to the Cachin launching facility marks a milestone for the boat as it enters the final phase of completion and testing.

Following feedback from work on the first-in-class Suffren, Naval Group has adapted the Cachin site with the agreement of the owners – the French defence procurement agency DGA.

A spokesperson for Naval Group told Shephard the company was now in the second half of the programme given the rolling out of Duguay-Trouin and …