Naval Group rolls out latest Barracuda-class sub

PESCO project to develop building blocks for future European ships
From AAW destroyers to ASW frigates and escorts, common systems could be incorporated on any number of vessel classes built by EU member states under the 4E programme.
France’s Naval Group has rolled out the second Barracuda-class submarine, Duguay-Trouin, at Cherbourg in Normandy.
The roll-out of the SSN from the Laubeuf shipyard to the Cachin launching facility marks a milestone for the boat as it enters the final phase of completion and testing.
Following feedback from work on the first-in-class Suffren, Naval Group has adapted the Cachin site with the agreement of the owners – the French defence procurement agency DGA.
A spokesperson for Naval Group told Shephard the company was now in the second half of the programme given the rolling out of Duguay-Trouin and …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
From AAW destroyers to ASW frigates and escorts, common systems could be incorporated on any number of vessel classes built by EU member states under the 4E programme.
Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr Keith Rowley says he expects 'nothing but good news' from the use of two new Cape-class patrol boats.
The Russian Navy awaits Tsirkon hypersonic missile deliveries in 2022.
Spain’s Indra systems announced the new contract on 25 November.
STM has completed the construction of the first indigenously manufactured head section, which houses the torpedo tubes, for the NTSP.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the naming and induction ceremony for the support ship Aias.