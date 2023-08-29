Rheinmetall to provide Australia with smart sea mines

The exact value of the contract was not disclosed but was described in a statement from the company as ‘worth a figure of low three-digit million-euro range with potential growth in the coming years'.

‘The types and numbers of sea mines to be provided are classified, but delivery is expected to commence this year.’

In a statement the Australian Defence Force (ADF) AM Leon Phillips, Chief of Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance added that the mines will be ‘deployable from submarines, ships and aircraft [and] provide a new level of deterrence to potential adversaries'.

Related Articles

Australian navy receives final Bluebottle USV

Rheinmetall buys Expal Systems to expand ammunition production to meet booming orders

Japan is developing a new small sea mine

'The reinvigoration of a maritime mining capability for the ADF will increase its ability to deter through denial any adversary’s attempt to project power against Australia through our northern approaches and protect Australia’s economic connection to our region and the world.’

The contract includes provision for the transfer of technology and expertise to Australia to enable local manufacturing and maintenance of the mines.

This includes potentially providing electronics services and recurring maintenance; and potentially filling the sea mines with Australian-made explosives and assembling them in-country.