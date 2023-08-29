To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall to provide Australia with smart sea mines

29th August 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Australia is set to to get a renewed sea mine capability with a particular focus on defending its northern approaches. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall subsidiary, RWM Italia, has been awarded a multi-million-euro order from Australia to deliver smart sea mines, the first time that the country will have such a capability in decades.

The exact value of the contract was not disclosed but was described in a statement from the company as ‘worth a figure of low three-digit million-euro range with potential growth in the coming years'.

‘The types and numbers of sea mines to be provided are classified, but delivery is expected to commence this year.’

In a statement the Australian Defence Force (ADF) AM Leon Phillips, Chief of Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance added that the mines will be ‘deployable from submarines, ships and aircraft [and] provide a new level of deterrence to potential adversaries'.

'The reinvigoration of a maritime mining capability for the ADF will increase its ability to deter through denial any adversary’s attempt to project power against Australia through our northern approaches and protect Australia’s economic connection to our region and the world.’

The contract includes provision for the transfer of technology and expertise to Australia to enable local manufacturing and maintenance of the mines.

This includes potentially providing electronics services and recurring maintenance; and potentially filling the sea mines with Australian-made explosives and assembling them in-country.

