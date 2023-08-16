Japan is developing a new small sea mine

In May, Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) concluded a JPY4.2 billion ($29 million) contract with Ishikawa Seisakusho for the development of a new type of small sea mine.

Its development period will cover FY2023-27, while ATLA will conduct simultaneous testing from FY2024-28. As sea mines of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) are highly classified items, the sea mine's detonation method and weight are unknown.

However, it is known that these small sea mines can be remotely controlled using underwater acoustic communication from a vessel after being laid.

Ishikawa Seisakusho previously developed Type 83 moored magnetic mines, Type 91