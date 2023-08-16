Japan is developing a new small sea mine
In May, Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) concluded a JPY4.2 billion ($29 million) contract with Ishikawa Seisakusho for the development of a new type of small sea mine.
Its development period will cover FY2023-27, while ATLA will conduct simultaneous testing from FY2024-28. As sea mines of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) are highly classified items, the sea mine's detonation method and weight are unknown.
However, it is known that these small sea mines can be remotely controlled using underwater acoustic communication from a vessel after being laid.
Ishikawa Seisakusho previously developed Type 83 moored magnetic mines, Type 91
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Work starts on first Canadian Coast Guard Arctic patrol ship
Construction on the first of two new patrol ships for the Canadian Coast Guard has started at Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
-
Textron awarded UAS contract for Littoral Combat Ships
The US Navy (USN) is expanding the airborne surveillance capabilities of three of its Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) with the addition of new UAS capabilities.