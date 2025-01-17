To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Can retrofitted autonomy support cash-strapped navies?

17th January 2025 - 16:10 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

Retrofitted autonomy can turn any vessel into an autonomous vessel. (Image: Saab)

Autonomous vessels can reduce risk to the lives of naval personnel, but could retrofitting be a faster, cheaper option?

In late 2024, retro-active autonomy, a new application of existing technology, was launched in both the commercial and the naval world.

Retro-active autonomy is a process in which existing vessels, as crewed by active personnel, could be fitted with a technological capability that would turn them into autonomous vessels.

Those vessels could then be either remotely piloted from a safe distance away, or programmed with objectives and left to achieve them on full autonomy, avoiding obstacles and potential threat vessels along the way.

Among the most prominent exponents of the technology in late 2024 was Saab, which launched its Autonomous

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us