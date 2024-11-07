Saab unveils Autonomous Ocean Core at Euronaval

Saab has used Euronaval 2024 in Paris to launch its new software product for uncrewed missions on surface and underwater vessels.

Autonomous Ocean Core is a vessel-agnostic autonomous control system which Saab hopes will become a foundation for future naval intelligence missions, keeping operators safely out of conflict zones while maintaining an intelligence presence in waters of interest or conflict.

Rather than going the expected route of building a naval drone from scratch like competitors Naval Group, Saab has chosen to develop a technology that, within limits, could theoretically turn any vessel into a naval drone. At launch, the