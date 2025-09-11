DSEI 2025: Red Cat expands into USV production with focus on combat-proven technology
Brought to you in partnership with Red Cat
In this interview, Barry Hinckley, President, Blue Ops, discusses how recent conflict-driven experience — specifically technology deployed in Ukraine over the past three years — has shaped the design and deployment of their USV systems. Emphasis is placed on “battle-tested” capabilities and adapting European-developed technologies for U.S. operational needs.
