To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • DSEI 2025: Red Cat expands into USV production with focus on combat-proven technology

DSEI 2025: Red Cat expands into USV production with focus on combat-proven technology

11th September 2025 - 12:03 GMT | by Studio

RSS

Red Cat's new Blue Ops division adds USV manufacturing to the company's extensive UAS portfolio. (Image: Red Cat)

At DSEI 2025, Red Cat outlines its expansion from UAVs into uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), positioning itself as a multi-domain defence provider spanning land, sea, and air.

Brought to you in partnership with Red Cat

In this interview, Barry Hinckley, President, Blue Ops, discusses how recent conflict-driven experience — specifically technology deployed in Ukraine over the past three years — has shaped the design and deployment of their USV systems. Emphasis is placed on “battle-tested” capabilities and adapting European-developed technologies for U.S. operational needs.

Studio

Author

Studio

Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from DSEI 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us