Raytheon to support Cooperative Engagement Capability design and engineering for three FMS customers plus USN
The DoD announced on 26 September that Raytheon Technologies has received a $45.34 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command to exercise design agent and engineering support options for the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) programme for the USN and FMS customers Australia, Canada and Japan.
Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Florida (60%); Largo, Florida (30%); and San Diego, California (10%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, CEC utilises software, computing and communication technology to integrate data from shipborne, airborne and land-based radars into a common real-time picture across a network.
CEC is already integrated with the Royal Australian Navy’s Hobart-class air warfare destroyers and several Aegis-equipped Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels (four Kongō-class destroyers, two Atago-class destroyers and two Maya-class destroyers).
It will also feature in the future Canadian Surface Combatant frigate as part of a broader network-integrated system.
