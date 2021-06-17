USN orders antenna assembly for CEC

Cooperative Engagement Capability screenshot. (Photo: DoD)

Work on planar array assembly production for the USN Cooperative Engagement Capability will be completed by late 2023.

Raytheon Technologies has received a $30.73 million contract modification US Naval Sea Systems Command to exercise options for planar array antenna assembly production requirements to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) programme. Work will be performed in four US locations and is expected to be completed by November 2023.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, CEC does not replace any single system but instead enhances warfighting capabilities inherent in existing and future combat systems.

Originally a USN and UK RN effort to network fleet air defence systems to produce a common picture, CEC allows all members of the network to see targets simultaneously, even if their own individual sensor has yet to detect the approaching missile or aircraft.