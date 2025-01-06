Elbit Systems awarded $60 million contract to supply CUAS to NATO European country
Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract worth approximately US$60 million to supply its Counter-UAS (CUAS) systems to a NATO European country. The contract will be carried out over the next three years, the defence technology company said.
As part of the contract, its ReDrone C-UAS solution will be delivered. It comprises its DAiR Radar, SIGINT (Signal Intelligence) sensors and electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures and EO (Electro-Optical) day/night payload, which reportedly provides an enhanced integrated aerial picture along with high-end electronic attack capabilities. The system forms part of Elbit's advanced EW, radars and SIGINT portfolio.
According to the Israeli company, the system can detect, identify, locate, track and neutralise hostile UAS during both day and night, in urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions. It also includes stationary and mobile configurations, which can be installed on vehicle platforms to improve its operational flexibility.
Related Articles
Israel’s Elbit Systems riding high and reports almost a billion dollars in orders to close 2024
Oren Sabag, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, said: “This contract, coming amid the rising threat of unmanned aerial systems, follows a series of contracts awarded to us in the CUAS field. We are proud that another NATO member country has chosen our solution, further demonstrating the robustness and effectiveness of our system, built on our advanced capabilities in EW, SIGINT, radar, and EO technologies.”
More from Land Warfare
-
Romania acquires additional Patriot air defence systems
The third Patriot order from the country comprised radars, control stations and missiles.
-
First NATO exercise of 2025 set to begin with others to quickly follow
Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 (STDT25) kicks off a slate of six land and sea exercises NATO is conducting in the first half of this year.
-
Italy set to begin evaluation of KF41 IFV
The KF41 is entering service in Hungary and a version of it is in the running to meet the US XM30 requirement. An order from Italy could be for as many as 1,050 vehicles.
-
Egypt approved for $4.7 billion upgrade of its Abrams main battle tanks
The approval is for the upgrade of 555 of Egypt’s M1A1 Abrams tanks into M1A1SA configuration.