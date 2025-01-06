Elbit Systems awarded $60 million contract to supply CUAS to NATO European country

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract worth approximately US$60 million to supply its Counter-UAS (CUAS) systems to a NATO European country. The contract will be carried out over the next three years, the defence technology company said.

As part of the contract, its ReDrone C-UAS solution will be delivered. It comprises its DAiR Radar, SIGINT (Signal Intelligence) sensors and electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures and EO (Electro-Optical) day/night payload, which reportedly provides an enhanced integrated aerial picture along with high-end electronic attack capabilities. The system forms part of Elbit's advanced EW, radars and SIGINT portfolio.

According to the Israeli company, the system can detect, identify, locate, track and neutralise hostile UAS during both day and night, in urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions. It also includes stationary and mobile configurations, which can be installed on vehicle platforms to improve its operational flexibility.

Oren Sabag, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, said: “This contract, coming amid the rising threat of unmanned aerial systems, follows a series of contracts awarded to us in the CUAS field. We are proud that another NATO member country has chosen our solution, further demonstrating the robustness and effectiveness of our system, built on our advanced capabilities in EW, SIGINT, radar, and EO technologies.”