Israel’s Elbit Systems riding high and reports almost a billion dollars in orders to close 2024
The Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) has ordered communication systems from Elbit Systems ranging from software defined radios and satellite communication systems to data-links for autonomous platforms under a US$130 million deal announced last week.
This latest deal followed recent contracts for hundreds-of-millions of dollars for European customers, as well as Israel and the US, building on a large order book which is at its highest ever at US$22.1 billion at the end of 3Q 2024.
Revenues in 3Q 2024 were US$1.7 billion, as compared to US$1.5 billion in 3Q 2023. Growth was strong across all division with aerospace revenues
