To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Israel’s Elbit Systems riding high and reports almost a billion dollars in orders to close 2024

Israel’s Elbit Systems riding high and reports almost a billion dollars in orders to close 2024

23rd December 2024 - 08:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Elbit’s latest contract for communications systems follows several recent wins. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems has signed another US$967 million in orders in the past three months after reporting its land revenues increased by 24% for 3Q2024 compared to 3Q 2023 thanks to increasing ammunition and munition sales in Israel.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) has ordered communication systems from Elbit Systems ranging from software defined radios and satellite communication systems to data-links for autonomous platforms under a US$130 million deal announced last week.

This latest deal followed recent contracts for hundreds-of-millions of dollars for European customers, as well as Israel and the US, building on a large order book which is at its highest ever at US$22.1 billion at the end of 3Q 2024.

Revenues in 3Q 2024 were US$1.7 billion, as compared to US$1.5 billion in 3Q 2023. Growth was strong across all division with aerospace revenues

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us