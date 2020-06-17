EU repeats call for Operation Irini contributions from member states
Nearly three months since Operation Irini began operations in the Mediterranean to enforce the UN arms and oil embargo on Libya, the force is still significantly short of naval vessels and aircraft needed to carry out its mission.
The previous EU naval mission to the Mediterranean, Operation Sophia, was tasked with tackling the flow of migrants from North Africa to Europe, It routinely had up to five warships assigned.
Libya has been wracked by civil war since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with multiple factions seeking political claims in the years since. Two main blocs are currently
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Coast Guard pursues solutions to increase maritime domain dominance
The USCG is seeking technologies, services and applications to better connect its assets and speed up the decision-making process.
-
Canadian Coast Guard’s OOSV delivery is “major milestone” in fleet modernisation
The Polar Class 6 platform is the largest CCG science-dedicated vessel and will operate on the country’s east coast.
-
How the Anduril-HHI autonomous ship plan fits in with the US Navy’s MASC programme
The new modular vessel is expected to be developed for both commercial and defence use, with a heavy focus on production speed and mission flexibility.
-
Indo Pacific 2025: Autonomous systems reigned but can the Australian Defence Force afford it?
Multiple autonomous systems and technologies were on display at this year’s Indo Pacific, but questions remain over how the Australian Department of Defence will balance the books.