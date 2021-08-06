Poland shortlists Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Project Miecznik

The MEKO 200 is a multi-role frigate designed for export markets. (Photo: thyssenkrupp Marine Systems)

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has been selected to potentially provide the Polish Navy with Meko frigates.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has been shortlisted to prepare a concept design and feasibility study for the Polish Navy.

This has occurred as part of Project Miecznik, which aims to acquire multi-mission frigates for the Navy.

Part of the offer is to provide to Poland the Meko A-300 PL, the most up-to-date variant of the Meko technology frigate family.

If selected, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will form an enduring technology partnership with Polish Industry for the building, integration and lifecycle support of the Meko A-300 PL frigates entirely in Poland.

Three frigates are intended to be procured as part of Project Miecznik, but the initial focus is on acquiring a single frigate

Shephard Defence Insight reports that the total cost of the three frigates is estimated to be between $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion.

The programme has been hindered in its progress with fears that austerity measures caused by COVID-19 would force it to be cancelled.

Later, in March 2021, an important deadline was missed, as the intention was that the contract to build the frigates would be signed by the end of the first half of 2021.

However, confidence remains high that the timeline of the programme will not be significantly delayed.