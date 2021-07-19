Confidence remains high in Miecznik despite missed deadline

USN calls on Raytheon for AN/SPY-6 support
The USN is integrating the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar on corvettes, frigates and cruisers.
Major European warship manufacturers are competing to partner Polish industry on the Miecznik (Swordfish) programme to build three new multi-purpose frigates for the Polish Navy by 2033 — but an important deadline has been missed.
In March this year, Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak announced that the contract to build frigates for the Polish Navy would be signed before the end of the first half of 2021.
Polish shipbuilders will build the three frigates. To this end, a consortium was established in May under the leadership of Polish Armament Group (PGZ). The consortium also includes PGZ Naval Shipyard ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The USN is integrating the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar on corvettes, frigates and cruisers.
A UAS swarm dropped underwater vehicles into the sea and delivered supplies to Royal Marine (RM) Commandos, while an autonomous surface vessel monitored the horizon during Autonomous Advance Force 4.0.
The Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW), being developed by MBDA, will equip the RNs City-class Type 26 frigates and RAF Typhoon aircraft.
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships will bolster the Royal Canadian Navy’s presence in the high north.
While Australian defence officials have not made any official announcement, it seems the Hunter class is facing sizeable delays.
Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.