Perle ready to resume overhaul after fire repairs

In-theatre radar replacement keeps Montrose in the Gulf
Working at the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain, RN engineers and BAE Systems installed a replacement turning unit for the Artisan radar aboard HMS Montrose.
The French MoD has announced that the fire-damaged Rubis-class submarine Perle will recommence overhaul works following extensive repairs.
Catastrophic fire damage in 2020 led Naval Group to join the aft of Perle with the front of another Rubis-class submarine Saphir.
The fire occurred in Toulon, after which the submarine was transported to Cherbourg to undergo repairs.
Perle is now being transferred to Toulon to resume major refit work before re-joining the French fleet in 2023.
On October 25, French Defence Minister Florence Parly wrote on Twitter: ‘In the aftermath of the fire in Toulon in June 2020, I declared that if the Perle was repairable, it would be repaired.
‘Today the Perle is repaired. Let us be proud of this essential first step. The Perle nuclear attack submarine will be operational in 2023.’
France’s Rubis-class submarines are equipped with a K48 nuclear reactor and SEMT Pielstick 8 PA 4V 185 SM diesel generator, giving the boats unlimited range and a top speed of over 25kt.
The US Senate Appropriations Committee has criticised the USN, saying the service submits budgets to Congress that underfund critical programmes with the expectation that lawmakers would restore the funds.
Amidst delays in Australia's Arafura-class OPVs, the interim capability of the Evolved Cape class becomes even more paramount.
To resupply naval bases in its southwest archipelago, Japan is building two coastal tankers.
The contract in the UK for the provision of strategic sealift capability expires at the end of 2024.
The RN’s oldest frigate has trialled some of the service’s latest technologies at sea.