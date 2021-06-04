A new life beckons for the blackened Perle

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Naval Group has announced that The Perle will be launched in June, following the successful repair process.
The nuclear-powered attack submarine had been damaged after a fire occurred during a technical stop in Toulon.
The repair solution selected consisted of joining the rear of the Perle with the fore section of the Saphir, of the same submarine class, which had been removed from active service in 2019.
The work involved removing and dismounting the equipment in the cutting area to preserve its physical integrity throughout the operation.
The teams then performed electrical and alignment checks of all cables and repaired the collectors, which enables the back of the Perle to be joined to the front of the Saphir.
Over February and March, the teams in Cherbourg cut the two submarines open and prepared them for joining.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Perle belongs to the Rubis-class nuclear-powered submarines. These are the most compact nuclear submarines to date.
They are fitted with a K48 nuclear reactor and SEMT Pielstick 8 PA 4V 185 SM diesel generator, it gives the Rubis-class unlimited range, a top speed over 25kt and the ability to reach depths greater than 300m.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.