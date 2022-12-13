OSI to upgrade navigation systems for legacy German ships

Through a contract signed by ARCHE and German defence procurement agency BAAINBw, OSI Maritime Systems will supply navigation solutions to upgrade legacy ships and shore establishments.

The RadEA 2 programme covers over 40 platforms, including tankers, Brandenburg-class F123 frigates, and other vessels. Upgrades will begin in Q1 2023 and are due for completion in 2028.

The RadEA award follows recent contracts for integrating OSI’s Integrated Navigation & Tactical System (INTS) into F126 frigates and K130 corvettes.

ARCHE will use OSI’s Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7 to power the navigation system and, as prime contractor, the company will be responsible for integration, testing and delivery.

The German Navy began modernising navigation systems under RadEA in 2006.

On 2 December, Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna (PGZ SW) shipyard awarded OSI a contract to provide its INTS for vessels four to six of the Polish Navy Kormoran programme.