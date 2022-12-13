OSI to upgrade navigation systems for legacy German ships
Through a contract signed by ARCHE and German defence procurement agency BAAINBw, OSI Maritime Systems will supply navigation solutions to upgrade legacy ships and shore establishments.
The RadEA 2 programme covers over 40 platforms, including tankers, Brandenburg-class F123 frigates, and other vessels. Upgrades will begin in Q1 2023 and are due for completion in 2028.
The RadEA award follows recent contracts for integrating OSI’s Integrated Navigation & Tactical System (INTS) into F126 frigates and K130 corvettes.
ARCHE will use OSI’s Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7 to power the navigation system and, as prime contractor, the company will be responsible for integration, testing and delivery.
The German Navy began modernising navigation systems under RadEA in 2006.
On 2 December, Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna (PGZ SW) shipyard awarded OSI a contract to provide its INTS for vessels four to six of the Polish Navy Kormoran programme.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Canada, Japan deepen defence ties in face of Chinese threats
The Canadian and Japanese governments are working towards an intelligence-sharing partnership, while Ottawa has pledged to deploy more naval vessels to the region.
-
UK commits to Aster missile upgrade
The UK first announced plans to upgrade its Aster missiles in its 2021 Integrated Review.
-
Algeria and Italy mull new shipbuilding collaboration
Algeria and Italy are looking into potential cooperation on a joint shipbuilding programme pulling together Fincantieri and Établissement De Costruction Et De Reparation Navale.
-
South Korea to upgrade amphibious assault ship ROKS Dokdo
The South Korean Navy is upgrading its oldest LPH, has awarded a contract for four new fast attack craft, and has changed tender evaluation processes following criticism from the biggest shipbuilders.
-
Rafael prepares for stormy seas with Typhoon weapon system export
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will install its Typhoon Mk30-C naval gun systems on board an undisclosed Asian navy’s vessels.
-
Italy eyes naval drone carrier opportunities under Project Sciamano
Italy has revealed details of a new programme to develop a naval vessel designed to act as a mothership for uncrewed systems.