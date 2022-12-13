To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

OSI to upgrade navigation systems for legacy German ships

13th December 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The German Navy F123 frigate Brandenburg. (Photo: US DoD)

OSI is already contracted to supply systems for Germany’s F126 frigates and K130 corvettes.

Through a contract signed by ARCHE and German defence procurement agency BAAINBw, OSI Maritime Systems will supply navigation solutions to upgrade legacy ships and shore establishments.

The RadEA 2 programme covers over 40 platforms, including tankers, Brandenburg-class F123 frigates, and other vessels. Upgrades will begin in Q1 2023 and are due for completion in 2028.

The RadEA award follows recent contracts for integrating OSI’s Integrated Navigation & Tactical System (INTS) into F126 frigates and K130 corvettes.

ARCHE will use OSI’s Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7 to power the navigation system and, as prime contractor, the company will be responsible for integration, testing and delivery.

The German Navy began modernising navigation systems under RadEA in 2006.

On 2 December, Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna (PGZ SW) shipyard awarded OSI a contract to provide its INTS for vessels four to six of the Polish Navy Kormoran programme.

