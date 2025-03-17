North Korea claims to have its first nuclear submarine

In early March, North Korean media claimed the country had built its first nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.

Details on the submarine from the Korean Central News Agency were non-existent, though the Agency explained that Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, had been briefed on its construction.

Subsequently, a South Korean submarine expert told the Associated Press that the submarine in question looked like a 6,000t or 7,000t model, with the capability to carry around 10 missiles.

The expert, Moon Keun-sik, added that the use of the term “strategic guided missiles” meant it would carry nuclear-capable weapons.

Subsequent speculation in