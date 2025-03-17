North Korea claims to have its first nuclear submarine
In early March, North Korean media claimed the country had built its first nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.
Details on the submarine from the Korean Central News Agency were non-existent, though the Agency explained that Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, had been briefed on its construction.
Subsequently, a South Korean submarine expert told the Associated Press that the submarine in question looked like a 6,000t or 7,000t model, with the capability to carry around 10 missiles.
The expert, Moon Keun-sik, added that the use of the term “strategic guided missiles” meant it would carry nuclear-capable weapons.
Subsequent speculation in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Canada commits to $15 billion River-class destroyers and infrastructure
The new destroyer programme aims to build 15 new vessels over at least the next 25 years, the first of which should launch in the early 2030s.
-
UK Royal Navy begins training with autonomous mine counter measures vessel
The uncrewed surface vessel (USV) is the first of four autonomous mine vessels the UK Royal Navy (RN) will deploy this year.
-
ASFAT and United Defense Technology partner to bid for Royal Thai Navy frigate build
The Thai and Turkish companies will work together to bid for the four-vessel contract.
-
Malaysia’s Maharaja Lela frigates to fit SEA’s Torpedo Launcher System
The TLS is expected to improve the vessels’ anti-submarine warfare performance in Malaysia’s littoral region.
-
New contract enhances local building commitment of Colombia’s PES frigate programme
Damen Naval has signed a contract with Heinen & Hopman, which will use local Colombian HVAC-R experts to fit out the fleet.