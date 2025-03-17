To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

North Korea claims to have its first nuclear submarine

17th March 2025 - 15:28 GMT | by Tony Fyler in London

A missile fired from a non-nuclear North Korean submarine in 2021. (Photo: KCNA)

If its claims are true, the submarine could have a significant impact on other navies in the region and potentially on US foreign policy.

In early March, North Korean media claimed the country had built its first nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.

Details on the submarine from the Korean Central News Agency were non-existent, though the Agency explained that Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, had been briefed on its construction.

Subsequently, a South Korean submarine expert told the Associated Press that the submarine in question looked like a 6,000t or 7,000t model, with the capability to carry around 10 missiles.

The expert, Moon Keun-sik, added that the use of the term “strategic guided missiles” meant it would carry nuclear-capable weapons.

Subsequent speculation in

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

Read full bio

