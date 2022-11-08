New Swedish signal intelligence ship goes to sea amid Baltic tensions

Saab's new signal intelligence ship for the Swedish Navy, HSwMS Artemis, has begun sea trials in Karlskrona.

The vessel will replace HSwMS Orion, which has been in operation since 1984, gathering signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other information at sea.

The sea trials come amid the highest levels of tension in the Baltic Sea for decades following alleged sabotage of the NordStream pipelines and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Following the invasion, Sweden and neighbouring Finland opted to apply to join NATO. Of the alliance's members, 28 out of 30 have ratified Sweden's application to join. Only Hungary and Turkey