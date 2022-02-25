To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New UAVs for New Zealand delayed

25th February 2022 - 02:41 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The Puma UAV appears to have been selected for the NZDF's LW UAS project, but an official order is yet to be lodged due to COVID-19. (AeroVironment)

The wider impact of COVID-19 on the NZDF becomes more apparent as the introduction of new equipment is pushed back

The planned procurement of a new remotely piloted air system for the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) has been put on hold.

The RNZN’s Littoral Warfare Unit, named HMNZS Matataua, is set to get new Pumas from AeroVironment under the Littoral Warfare Uncrewed Aerial System (LW UAS) project. However, a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokesperson told Shephard that the LW UAS project 'has been delayed due to the organisational impact of COVID-19.'

He added this is 'predominantly around Operation Protect duties,' where about 10% of NZDF personnel have been allocated tasks to support the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system

