New UAVs for New Zealand delayed

HII authenticates LPD 30 keel
HII has delivered 11 San Antonio-class LPDs, and a further three are under construction.
The planned procurement of a new remotely piloted air system for the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) has been put on hold.
The RNZN’s Littoral Warfare Unit, named HMNZS Matataua, is set to get new Pumas from AeroVironment under the Littoral Warfare Uncrewed Aerial System (LW UAS) project. However, a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokesperson told Shephard that the LW UAS project 'has been delayed due to the organisational impact of COVID-19.'
He added this is 'predominantly around Operation Protect duties,' where about 10% of NZDF personnel have been allocated tasks to support the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system
Work will assess two missile concepts, one subsonic and one supersonic.
It is common for large Australian military procurements to go awry, but officials remain upbeat about progress on its new frigates.
Lorraine will be the French Navy’s eighth FREMM frigate and second with enhanced air defence capabilities.
SEA has previously delivered its Torpedo Launch System for Philippine Navy frigates.
The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.