New French support ship Jacques Chevallier hits the water

Indian submarine programme is left in tatters
France's Naval Group will not be participating in India's P75I submarine tender, opening the spectre of the MoD having to go back to square one.
On 29 April, Saint-Nazaire shipyard Chantiers de L’Atlantique launched the first of four new Bâtiments Ravitailleurs de Force (BRF) support ships Jacques Chevallier under the country’s FLOTLOG programme.
The launch follows a record 50-day assembly from the arrival of the first section in December 2021 to the laying of the final block in March.
Chantiers de l'Atlantique GM Laurent Castaing said the assembly of the 20 blocks in just 50 days demonstrated the Saint-Nazaire shipyard's expertise 'as manufacturer of civilian ships can greatly benefit the military in terms of time, cost and quality control.'
Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group
New medium-range air defence missiles will undergo tests aboard the Iver Huitfeldt-class corvette Niels Juel.
EPF 16 will be the third Spearhead-class ship in the Flight II configuration for USN Military Sealift Command.
Asset and base protection is an important priority for the French Navy, especially at Toulon.
Only half of the four De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigates in the Royal Netherlands Navy will receive an important radar upgrade by 2028.
The ADAS 2022 exhibition in Manila threw up some updates on the Philippine Navy's quest for half a dozen OPVs.