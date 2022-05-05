New French support ship Jacques Chevallier hits the water

On 29 April, Saint-Nazaire shipyard Chantiers de L’Atlantique launched the first of four new Bâtiments Ravitailleurs de Force (BRF) support ships Jacques Chevallier under the country’s FLOTLOG programme.

The launch follows a record 50-day assembly from the arrival of the first section in December 2021 to the laying of the final block in March.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique GM Laurent Castaing said the assembly of the 20 blocks in just 50 days demonstrated the Saint-Nazaire shipyard's expertise 'as manufacturer of civilian ships can greatly benefit the military in terms of time, cost and quality control.'

Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group