French supply ship takes shape in record time

3rd March 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Jacques Chevallier under construction at Chantiers de l'Atlantique. (Photo: Chantiers de l'Atlantique)

France’s new BRF ships will replace the ageing Durance-class command and supply ships.

French Shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique has laid the final block of the future French Navy Bâtiments Ravitailleurs de Force (BRF) supply ship Jacques Chevallier.

The Saint-Nazaire shipyard said the assembly of Jacques Chevallier was completed in a record 50 days from the arrival of the first section on December 15, 2021.

Jacques Chevallier is one of four BRF destined for the French Navy. The design of the vessel is derived from the Italian Vulcano-class supply ship.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the French BRF is larger than the Italian Vulcano-class, owing to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle’s larger air wing than Italy’s Cavour.

The BRF can carry 13,000m³ of fuel.

In December 2021, the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) awarded a Fincantieri-led consortium a contract to construct a second Vulcano-class ship for the Italian Navy.

