French supply ship takes shape in record time

HII completes first planned incremental availability for USS Gerald R. Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford will embark on its first deployment in late 2022.
French Shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique has laid the final block of the future French Navy Bâtiments Ravitailleurs de Force (BRF) supply ship Jacques Chevallier.
The Saint-Nazaire shipyard said the assembly of Jacques Chevallier was completed in a record 50 days from the arrival of the first section on December 15, 2021.
Jacques Chevallier is one of four BRF destined for the French Navy. The design of the vessel is derived from the Italian Vulcano-class supply ship.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the French BRF is larger than the Italian Vulcano-class, owing to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle’s larger air wing than Italy’s Cavour.
The BRF can carry 13,000m³ of fuel.
In December 2021, the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) awarded a Fincantieri-led consortium a contract to construct a second Vulcano-class ship for the Italian Navy.
USS Gerald R. Ford will embark on its first deployment in late 2022.
With the oldest ship now 15 years old, Singapore's frigates are due for an extensive upgrade to be conducted by ST Engineering.
The Ukrainian Parliament ratified an agreement for naval projects in late January.
New solution offers underwater networked communication between various platforms at different distances from each other, DSIT claims.
The U212 NFS programme will be a ‘catalyst for enhanced international skills technologies amongst EU and non-EU countries’, says OCCAR.
The UK RN will upgrade its Type 45 destroyers to provide a ballistic missile defence capability while detailing plans for the ship's replacements to feature counter-hypersonic equipment.