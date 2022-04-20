New Chinese ship-launched ballistic missile breaks cover

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) released a video clip on 19 April that depicted a hitherto unknown missile being fired from a Type 055 guided-missile cruiser. Likely an anti-ship ballistic missile, analysts refer to it as the YJ-21.

The firing from the active-duty ship Wuxi (pennant number ‘104’), commissioned in Qingdao just last month, indicates the missile is almost certainly in service.

In the video clip, the missile can be seen to have small fins and a biconic nose. It was cold-launched from the stern VLS.

No specifications are known, although it appears that the weapon is what was previously