New Chinese ship-launched ballistic missile breaks cover

Mazagon launches final Kalvari submarine, explores XLUUVs
The final Scorpene submarine for the Indian Navy has been launched, while the same shipyard is seeking partners for an XLUUV design.
The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) released a video clip on 19 April that depicted a hitherto unknown missile being fired from a Type 055 guided-missile cruiser. Likely an anti-ship ballistic missile, analysts refer to it as the YJ-21.
The firing from the active-duty ship Wuxi (pennant number ‘104’), commissioned in Qingdao just last month, indicates the missile is almost certainly in service.
In the video clip, the missile can be seen to have small fins and a biconic nose. It was cold-launched from the stern VLS.
No specifications are known, although it appears that the weapon is what was previously
Although NATO navies have not intervened directly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the alliance increased its readiness and strengthened its maritime posture.
New investment will help UK-based KTG to set up a manufacturing facility for its K50 fast interceptor.
An additional order will bump up the number of new Australian patrol boats to eight, a welcome boost for local shipbuilder Austal.
The Royal Thai Navy has contracted Schiebel for an additional two Camcopter S-100 systems, which it set a budget of $18.38 million for in August 2021.
South Korea is developing an improved variant of its Blue Shark torpedo, plus it will still order CIWS from the US until a new domestic weapon is available later this decade.