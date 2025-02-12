Havelsan boosts command and control in Omani fleet “for 20 years”
Turkish defence firm Havelsan has signed a deal with the Omani Ministry of Defence to supply command-and-control systems for the Omani Navy's in-service ships.
The deal, for which no price was released when the company broke the news on X, is intended to modernise the Omani fleet and maintain its function for the next 20 years.
The Omani Navy fleet currently comprises 22 vessels, including five corvettes, 12 patrol craft, three amphibious landing vessels and two auxiliary ships.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the corvettes are split into two classes, the Khareef class and the Qahir class. The Khareef class
