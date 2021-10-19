NATO poised for its first glimpse of Ulaq

Turkish shipbuilder Ares and defence company Meteksan will introduce the combat variant of the Ulaq USV at the 8th Steering Board meeting of the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative (MUS) in Germany.

The 30 November-2 December event in Hamburg will be the first opportunity for NATO allies to glean first-hand information on the capabilities and benefits of Ulaq.

Speaking to Shephard about the MUS meeting, Ares deputy general manager Oguzhan Pehlivanli said: ‘During the activity, we will deliver an informative presentation about the designs, characteristics, and capabilities of the ULAQ USCV [uncrewed surface combat vessel] and USV families, as well …