NATO poised for its first glimpse of Ulaq

Technical issues force HMS Diamond to miss final day of exercise
HMS Diamond was due to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defence Agreements (FPDA) in Singapore — until 'technical issues' intervened.
Turkish shipbuilder Ares and defence company Meteksan will introduce the combat variant of the Ulaq USV at the 8th Steering Board meeting of the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative (MUS) in Germany.
The 30 November-2 December event in Hamburg will be the first opportunity for NATO allies to glean first-hand information on the capabilities and benefits of Ulaq.
Speaking to Shephard about the MUS meeting, Ares deputy general manager Oguzhan Pehlivanli said: ‘During the activity, we will deliver an informative presentation about the designs, characteristics, and capabilities of the ULAQ USCV [uncrewed surface combat vessel] and USV families, as well …
As part of its surface fleet renewal programme, Germany foresees new air defence ships in the 2030s with capabilities to defeat emerging threats.
As the ramifications of AUKUS begin to become clearer, Australia must grapple with various practical, technological and economic factors if it is to achieve its ambitions.
The future USS Santa Barbara is the service’s 16 Independence-variant LCS and the 32nd vessel of the two-design class.
The RN launched Switchblade 300 from the MADFOX autonomous platform for the first time.
Lockheed Martin has received an FMS contract modification to expand Aegis in-scope work.