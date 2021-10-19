To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO poised for its first glimpse of Ulaq

19th October 2021 - 14:46 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

Ulaq will make its NATO debut in late November 2021. (Photo: Ares Shipyard)

Ares and Meteksan are preparing to introduce the Ulaq uncrewed surface vessel to NATO countries at an event in November-December 2021.

Turkish shipbuilder Ares and defence company Meteksan will introduce the combat variant of the Ulaq USV at the 8th Steering Board meeting of the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative (MUS) in Germany.

The 30 November-2 December event in Hamburg will be the first opportunity for NATO allies to glean first-hand information on the capabilities and benefits of Ulaq.

Speaking to Shephard about the MUS meeting, Ares deputy general manager Oguzhan Pehlivanli said: ‘During the activity, we will deliver an informative presentation about the designs, characteristics, and capabilities of the ULAQ USCV [uncrewed surface combat vessel] and USV families, as well …

