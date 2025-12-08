NATO naval exercises map out future USV requirements but raise questions on acquisition
NATO ran three naval exercises simultaneously this year: REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems), Dynamic Messenger and BOMA (Bold Machina), with the latter designed to challenge assumptions around acquisition, ownership and adaptability.
Although held in different locations — Troia, Portugal and Den Helder, Netherlands — they were designed as interconnected events, testing uncrewed systems across conventional fleets and special forces under a single data and experimentation framework.
Captain Kurt Mueller, maritime department director at Allied Special Operations Forces Command (SOFCOM), said that while BOMA aligned with the themes of REPMUS and Dynamic Messenger, it was
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
UK MoD’s confirmation of MBDA missile for Type 26 points to more European collaboration
The Type 26 will also be fitted with the Sea Ceptor vertically launched air defence system that can fire CAMM missiles and a 24-cell Mk 41 vertical launch system that can fire the Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, anti-submarine rockets and long-range anti-ship missiles.
-
Second Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support Ship is on schedule to be launched mid-2026
While the first Joint Support Ship is currently in the final stages of outfitting, the second one is on schedule for launching next year.
-
Is South Korea finally being taken seriously for Western submarine programmes?
South Korean shipbuilders are beginning to make their mark beyond Asia, competing for major North American and European submarine programmes and becoming serious contenders on a global scale.
-
AUKUS Pillar 2 could narrow focus to “four key areas” says UK official
Few concrete ideas have emerged so far on which “advanced capabilities” will be brought forward under Pillar 2 of the AUKUS partnership, but the Pentagon’s review of the programme could bring more clarity.