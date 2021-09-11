MSPO 2021: Miecznik schedule solidifies

India joins league of nations with missile tracking vessel
India now possesses its first missile tracking vessel, which had been laid down in 2014.
Shephard has learned more details about the selection process in the Miecznik frigate programme for the Polish Navy.
In the ongoing first phase, the PGZ-led consortium acting as prime contractor is preparing an industrial feasibility study, developing three conceptual designs as well as technical and economic analyses.
The deadline for this initial phase is December 2021. Miecznik envisages the procurement of three new multi-purpose frigates.
The conceptual designs will be based on proposals from foreign companies vying for the right to partner PGZ: UK shipbuilder Babcock (with the Arrowhead 140PL), Spanish firm Navantia (F-100PL) and TKMS of Germany (MEKO A-300PL ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
India now possesses its first missile tracking vessel, which had been laid down in 2014.
Oceaneering International supports USN submarine rescue systems.
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems can independently perform shipyard alterations of its EMALS and AAG systems.
UK company releases WADER V8.3 ocean information system.
The contract will ensure the destroyers’ sonar systems continue to meet the needs of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The USN has high ambitions but investment is needed, as outdated shipyard infrastructure could undermine its ability to field and maintain a 355-ship navy.