MSPO 2021: Miecznik schedule solidifies

11th September 2021 - 08:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

The PGZ Naval Shipyard facility in Gdynia requires significant improvements to develop frigate manufacturing capabilities. (Photo: PGZ Naval Shipyard)

PGZ sheds more light on the timeframe for development and construction of three new multi-purpose frigates for the Polish Navy.

Shephard has learned more details about the selection process in the Miecznik frigate programme for the Polish Navy.

In the ongoing first phase, the PGZ-led consortium acting as prime contractor is preparing an industrial feasibility study, developing three conceptual designs as well as technical and economic analyses.

The deadline for this initial phase is December 2021. Miecznik envisages the procurement of three new multi-purpose frigates.

The conceptual designs will be based on proposals from foreign companies vying for the right to partner PGZ: UK shipbuilder Babcock (with the Arrowhead 140PL), Spanish firm Navantia (F-100PL) and TKMS of Germany (MEKO A-300PL ...

