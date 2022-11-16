UK selects Harland & Wolff, Navantia and BMT team for support ships

The UK MoD has chosen Team Resolute – comprising Harland & Wolff, Navantia and BMT – as its preferred bidder for a £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) project to build three new Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships.

The decision represents a long-awaited conclusion to a programme vital for future UK Carrier Strike Group operations.

Navantia UK, a subsidiary of the Spanish shipbuilder, is prime contractor for the programme that will see finished ships assembled at Harland & Wolff’s Belfast shipyard. The decision is a boon for Harland & Wolff, which only this year won its first defence contract to refurbish an