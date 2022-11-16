To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK selects Harland & Wolff, Navantia and BMT team for support ships

16th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

An artist's impression of the future Fleet Solid Support Ship that will keep RN surface combatants stocked with supplies while at sea. (Photo: Team Resolute)

New ships will take shape in Belfast once again following a decision by the UK MoD to choose Team Resolute to build the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's (RFA's) Fleet Solid Support ships.

The UK MoD has chosen Team Resolute – comprising Harland & Wolff, Navantia and BMT – as its preferred bidder for a £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) project to build three new Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships.

The decision represents a long-awaited conclusion to a programme vital for future UK Carrier Strike Group operations.

Navantia UK, a subsidiary of the Spanish shipbuilder, is prime contractor for the programme that will see finished ships assembled at Harland & Wolff’s Belfast shipyard. The decision is a boon for Harland & Wolff, which only this year won its first defence contract to refurbish an

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us