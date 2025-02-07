MDL and TKMS partnership becomes sole bidder for India’s $8 billion P751 contract
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and its partner, Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), have emerged as the sole bidders for the Indian Navy’s (IN) Request for Proposal for a US$8 billion submarine contract.
The Project P75I contract covers the construction of six advanced diesel-electric attack submarines with the Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for MDL-TKMS Type-214. The contract will be signed in 2026, Shephard has learnt.
Alternative bidders Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in partnership with Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, did not pass the IN’s final technical evaluation, as the AIP of the S-80 was not proven in sea trials despite having been demonstrated onshore.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Egypt wins $625 million US deal to modernise its Ambassador IV fast-attack ships
The State Department said the sale will increase the Egyptian Navy's tactical capabilities.
-
Singapore’s navy starts naval patrols with uncrewed vessels
The unmanned patrol vessels have utilised collision-avoidance AI and expertise from Western allies in their design and construction.
-
US Navy seeks the best combinations of crewed vessels with commercial UAVs and USVs
The service will conduct Operation Southern Spear to identify the most appropriate manned/unmanned formations for domain awareness and counternarcotics operations.
-
Learning from Japan: how to transform a fleet at speed
At a recent event in London, lessons were shared based on the experiences of the Japanese Navy and how it has been building a fleet rapidly.