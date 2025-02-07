To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • MDL and TKMS partnership becomes sole bidder for India’s $8 billion P751 contract

MDL and TKMS partnership becomes sole bidder for India’s $8 billion P751 contract

7th February 2025 - 16:43 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

A 214 class submarine. TKMS offered an enlarged version in its pitch for the P75I submarine. (Image: TKMS)

The partnership is understood to be the only remaining contender for the contract which could be signed in 2026.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and its partner, Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), have emerged as the sole bidders for the Indian Navy’s (IN) Request for Proposal for a US$8 billion submarine contract.

The Project P75I contract covers the construction of six advanced diesel-electric attack submarines with the Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for MDL-TKMS Type-214. The contract will be signed in 2026, Shephard has learnt.

Alternative bidders Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in partnership with Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, did not pass the IN’s final technical evaluation, as the AIP of the S-80 was not proven in sea trials despite having been demonstrated onshore.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us