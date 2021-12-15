MBDA’s anti-ship missile achieves important milestone

French landing craft programme crawls past milestone
The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.
MBDA has announced its Marte ER anti-ship missile successfully completed its final test firing at the end of November 2021.
The firing was a key milestone in the validation process of Marte ER. It provided extra confidence in the performance level and reliability of this new missile.
A telemetric production standard missile with all functional capabilities and production hardware embedded was used. The only exception was the use of an inert warhead instead of a live one.
The ground-based launching system used was also in its final hardware and software configuration.
Using its mission planning software, the missile carrier out a long-range sea-skimming flight. Target identification, selection and tracking were extremely fast and proportional guidance started soon after.
During its terminal phase, the missile successfully performed its anti-Close-in weapon systems manoeuvre, hitting the target just above the waterline at high transonic speed.
This confirmed the outstanding effectiveness of Marte ER’s terminal guidance with its new solid-state RF Seeker.
The firing was the last one in the development path of Marte ER, which will enter into operation early next year.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Marte ER is derived from the Italian Sea Killer missile. It is a helicopter-launched, horizon-range anti-ship weapon with four variants.
The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.
Despite Athens' commitment to purchase French frigates, the US State Department has approved possible ship deals with Greece.
India's weapons research agency has conducted tests on a missile-assisted torpedo, short-range surface-to-air missile, extended-range rockets and more.
Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.
USN Task Force 59 is integrating USVs and AI into 5th Fleet operations.
Denmark and Norway have officially signed as co-financiers of Europe’s joint corvette effort, according to a 13 December Fincantieri statement.