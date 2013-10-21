MBDA details Brimstone 2 programme achievements
MBDA has reported successful results from the firings of the Brimstone missile as part of the UK MoD Brimstone 2 development programme. The tests were conducted to prove the performance of the latest guidance system upgrades being added to Brimstone.
The tests, conducted in early October, involved firing five missiles at a series of targets moving at up to and including 70mph, from a variety of launch conditions. According to MBDA, every shot achieved a direct hit on the target.
The company said that all five missiles were fitted with a telemetry system in lieu of a warhead to provide the necessary performance evidence for the guidance chain.
The telemetry system confirmed that each missile flew the optimum trajectory, immediately acquiring the laser returns confirming the enhanced long range laser performance, fused and correlated the laser and MMW RF radar target tracks, and then used the MMW radar to ensure no escape and a direct hit.
The Brimstone 2 programme builds on the world class combat proven Dual Mode Brimstone capability. It is working to provide significant performance enhancements.
