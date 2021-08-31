Lockheed Martin boosts MK92 Fire Control System deal with USN

US approves SM-6 and SM-2 IIC related sale to Australia
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.
The DoD announced a new contract that adds- onto Lockheed Martin’s portfolio of awards to support the MK92 systems.
The Mark 92 Fire Control System is a US- made medium-range aircraft missile and gun fire control originally conceived to be fitted onto the US Navy Oliver Hazard Perry class guided missile frigates.
Worth $8.1 million plus fixed-fee the contract outlines support in engineering and field services, computer programming and documentation development.
In addition, the contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Taiwan.
The US DoD notes that work will be performed mainly in New Jersey, with a 3% taking place in Taiwan by the end of 2022.
