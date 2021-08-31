Lockheed Martin boosts MK92 Fire Control System deal with USN

An Mk 75 76mm gun powered by the Mk 92 fire control system. (Photo USCG)

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to deliver engineering services and supplies for the MK92 Fire Control system.

The DoD announced a new contract that adds- onto Lockheed Martin’s portfolio of awards to support the MK92 systems.

The Mark 92 Fire Control System is a US- made medium-range aircraft missile and gun fire control originally conceived to be fitted onto the US Navy Oliver Hazard Perry class guided missile frigates.

Worth $8.1 million plus fixed-fee the contract outlines support in engineering and field services, computer programming and documentation development.

In addition, the contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Taiwan.

The US DoD notes that work will be performed mainly in New Jersey, with a 3% taking place in Taiwan by the end of 2022.