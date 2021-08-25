LHD Trieste sea trials commence

Trials of Trieste and its auxiliary systems are expected to be completed before the end of this year, paving the way for combat system tests in 2022. Flight trials from the ship's deck will commence after delivery to the Italian Navy, also in 2022.

Fincantieri told Shephard that experience with the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour, as well as work on other ships, contributed to improving the design and construction of Trieste.

Sea trials will include performance tests of the ship's reduction gear and shaft lines, bow thrusters, propeller pitch, fin stabiliser and steering gear.

Auxiliary system tests will ...