Daewoo recruits Fincantieri to support the development of new Korean aircraft carriers

The vessels are designed to ensure extremely efficient land - air - marine connections. (Image: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri will support Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in the design of a potential new South Korean aircraft carrier.

Fincantieri has signed a contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to support the conceptual design of a possible new class of CVX aircraft carriers for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).

The programme envisages the tender for a basic design to start from the second half of 2021, whereas the detailed design and construction will begin in the following years.

Fincantieri will advise DSME based on the expertise gained with the construction of the landing helicopter dock (LHD) Trieste, which will be delivered next year to the Italian Navy.

Fincantieri has much to gain from this agreement, particularly by strengthening its presence in the country.

Seastema, a subsidiary of Fincantieri, is already cooperating in the construction of eight new Daegu-class frigates for the national navy.

They are providing SeaSNavy to the vessels, an integrated platform management system.

The Trieste’s design showcases Fincantieri’s ability to meet the operational requirements of the ROKN.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, while the Trieste resembles an LHD platform, it will be able to host an air wing of F-35B Lightning II aircraft, so can still be designated as a carrier.