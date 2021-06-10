Daewoo recruits Fincantieri to support the development of new Korean aircraft carriers

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
Fincantieri has signed a contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to support the conceptual design of a possible new class of CVX aircraft carriers for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).
The programme envisages the tender for a basic design to start from the second half of 2021, whereas the detailed design and construction will begin in the following years.
Fincantieri will advise DSME based on the expertise gained with the construction of the landing helicopter dock (LHD) Trieste, which will be delivered next year to the Italian Navy.
Fincantieri has much to gain from this agreement, particularly by strengthening its presence in the country.
Seastema, a subsidiary of Fincantieri, is already cooperating in the construction of eight new Daegu-class frigates for the national navy.
They are providing SeaSNavy to the vessels, an integrated platform management system.
The Trieste’s design showcases Fincantieri’s ability to meet the operational requirements of the ROKN.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, while the Trieste resembles an LHD platform, it will be able to host an air wing of F-35B Lightning II aircraft, so can still be designated as a carrier.
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.