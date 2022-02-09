LAW complements traditional amphibious ships, says USMC head

A mysterious Chinese submarine breaks cover
Little is known about a new type of submarine spotted in China, but it is likely destined for the PLA Navy.
The Commandant of the US Marine Corps (USMC), Gen David Berger, has said that the service's planned new Light Amphibious Warships (LAW) are complementary to traditional large platforms.
During the National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) 2022 Virtual Expeditionary Warfare Conference on 8 February, Berger said the US had the industrial capacity to build both the LAW and large amphibious warships.
Berger said: 'There's not a trade-off. Our capacity in the industrial base can handle both. And I know that not anecdotally, but from my conversations with the leadership at places like Huntington Ingalls is, they have the capacity, and they
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Little is known about a new type of submarine spotted in China, but it is likely destined for the PLA Navy.
Finland is looking for new vessels to replace its in-service Kiiski and Kuha-class vessels.
Textron Systems believes surface effect ship technology could be used to provide specialised performance capabilities that traditional monohull vessels cannot.
General Dynamics subsidiary Applied Physical Sciences continues its work on environmental and ship motion forecasting for the USN.
The ship’s homeport will be at Naval Base San Diego in California.
The AUV space is seen as a growing sector with deterring and defeating near-peer competitors requiring undersea capabilities.