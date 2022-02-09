LAW complements traditional amphibious ships, says USMC head

The Commandant of the US Marine Corps (USMC), Gen David Berger, has said that the service's planned new Light Amphibious Warships (LAW) are complementary to traditional large platforms.

During the National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) 2022 Virtual Expeditionary Warfare Conference on 8 February, Berger said the US had the industrial capacity to build both the LAW and large amphibious warships.

Berger said: 'There's not a trade-off. Our capacity in the industrial base can handle both. And I know that not anecdotally, but from my conversations with the leadership at places like Huntington Ingalls is, they have the capacity, and they