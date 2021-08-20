To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Austal USA details LAW design approach

20th August 2021 - 11:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Rendering of Austal USA's Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) design. (Photo: Austal USA.)

Austal USA, Fincantieri, VT Halter Marine, Bollinger and TAI Engineers have all been awarded contracts for the current phase of the LAW programme.

Austal USA VP for business development and external affairs, Larry Ryder, has told Shephard the company is focusing on speed, endurance, payload and the beaching capability as it refines its design for the USMC Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) programme.

Last month, the company showed a model of its design for the LAW programme at the Navy League Sea Air Space event, which Ryder said received a positive response from visiting delegations.

Despite showing the model, Ryder said the companies design was flexible and could be adapted to reflect whatever programme requirements the USN and USMC settle on.

The USN and ...

