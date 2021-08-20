Austal USA details LAW design approach

IDEF 2021: MKEK aims to replace Leonardo as Turkey's naval artillery supplier
New 76mm gun and close-in weapon system could equip current and future Turkish Navy surface combatants.
Austal USA VP for business development and external affairs, Larry Ryder, has told Shephard the company is focusing on speed, endurance, payload and the beaching capability as it refines its design for the USMC Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) programme.
Last month, the company showed a model of its design for the LAW programme at the Navy League Sea Air Space event, which Ryder said received a positive response from visiting delegations.
Despite showing the model, Ryder said the companies design was flexible and could be adapted to reflect whatever programme requirements the USN and USMC settle on.
The USN and ...
Huge ASW opportunities in Australia await the right OEM(s), and SEA hopes to be one of them with its innovative products.
In the early 1900s - around the time that naval vessels were first experimenting with diesel engines - another important innovation was emerging at the other end of the propeller shaft line. Across the first half of the twentieth century the mechanical seal became the standard interface between the shafting arrangement inside the ship’s hull and the components exposed to the sea. The new technology offered a dramatic improvement in reliability and lifecycle compared to the stuffing boxes and gland seals that had dominated the market.
Meteksan's Nazar will be used to protect surface combatants against incoming optically guided threats, with the first ship integration due in 2023.
Armelsan's NUSRAT-1915 represents the Turkish Navy's first domestically developed mine-hunting system, with 88% locally supplied components.
Works will improve the Maine shipyard's ability to support USN attack submarines.