L3Harris to install control systems aboard nine USN ship classes

European Patrol Corvette contract could be signed in 2025
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.
L3Harris Technologies is to perform engineering services on nine USN ship classes under a new $19.16 million IDIQ contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center.
The company will provide steering control, navigation control and machinery control systems for the following vessels: Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers; Zumwalt-class destroyers; Whidbey Island-class and Harpers Ferry-class landing ship docks; San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks; Wasp-class and America-class amphibious assault ships; and both design variants of the Littoral Combat Ship.
'This contract does not include options,' the DoD noted on 11 March.
Work will be performed at ten US sites and three overseas locations (two in Japan and one in Bahrain), with completion scheduled for February 2027.
Croatia orders new coastal patrol vessels for use by law enforcement for littoral operations and SAR purposes.
The Turkish Naval Forces expect to commission the amphibious assault ship Anadolu by the end of 2022.
Fort Lauderdale is the penultimate Flight I San Antonio-class LPDs.
Ireland has acquired two second-hand patrol boats from New Zealand as the Irish Naval Service modifies its fleet.
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.