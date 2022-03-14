L3Harris to install control systems aboard nine USN ship classes

L3Harris will provide steering control, navigation control and machinery control systems for nine USN ship classes.

L3Harris Technologies is to perform engineering services on nine USN ship classes under a new $19.16 million IDIQ contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center.

The company will provide steering control, navigation control and machinery control systems for the following vessels: Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers; Zumwalt-class destroyers; Whidbey Island-class and Harpers Ferry-class landing ship docks; San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks; Wasp-class and America-class amphibious assault ships; and both design variants of the Littoral Combat Ship.

'This contract does not include options,' the DoD noted on 11 March.

Work will be performed at ten US sites and three overseas locations (two in Japan and one in Bahrain), with completion scheduled for February 2027.